Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 10 February 2020 14:47 Hits: 2

Even before I could read, I was fascinated by the fine print and the graphics on record labels and wondered what it all meant, especially the tiny letters in parenthesis. […]

Read more http://www.elmoremagazine.com/2020/02/reviews/books/nashvilles-songwriting-sweethearts-the-boudleaux-and-felice-bryant-story