Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 10 February 2020 16:24 Hits: 2

In teasing all the juiciest ingredients from country, folk-troubadour and rockabilly, LaVere is arguably the most undiluted Americana artist as you could wish to find. Fifteen years into her recording career, she’s consistently proving to be one of the genres finest.

The post Live Review: Amy LaVere @ Running Horse, Nottingham appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/02/live-review-amy-lavere-running-horse-nottingham/