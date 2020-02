Articles

Mhairi Hall's Airs is excellent an album that sets you adrift - mountains, the sea, the grey, the bright, the mist, the sunshine, the solitude, the camaraderie, human emotions, things greater than us, beyond us, behind us, in front of us.

