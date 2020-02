Articles

A one-night gig by Midland at the revived Palomino Club in Los Angeles last year will be released as a live CD this year. "Midland Live from the Palomino" will be a 10-song release on Feb. 28 on Big Machine. "Places like this are disappearing," saidlead singer Mark Wystrach, "so you want to remember, to grab the moments while you still can....

