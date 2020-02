Articles

Hold onto your muk lucks because The Hurtin' Albertans with Corb Lund at the helm will be releasing a new album called "Agricultural Tragic" via New West Records. His first original studio record in five years and his 10th overall, the title is indicative of the theme of the new record, and also defines the approach to country music.

