Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 08 February 2020

Neal McCoy's tour bus "Old Glory" is the latest to go up in flames in an early morning fire. Luckily, McCoy and all his crew were able to vacate the vehicle before the blaze overtook it, and much of their gear stowed in a separate trailer was also spared. But it is the latest close call involving touring musicians, and fires.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/neal-mccoy-is-the-latest-to-suffer-a-tour-bus-fire/