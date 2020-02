Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 08 February 2020 19:12 Hits: 3

The only way you heard Tanya's two acceptance speeches is if you were signed into the streaming feed of the Grammy's "Premier Ceremony," which transpires hours before the actual Grammy Awards broadcast on CBS. Granted, it's very understandable why not all the awards are handed out on national television.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/tanya-tucker-is-ticked-that-country-grammys-were-not-televised/