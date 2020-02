Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 08 February 2020

For two decades, some of Afropop's hottest sounds have come out of Brooklyn. Duke Amayo and Martin Perna of the band Antibalas talk about their latest release, Fu Chronicles.

(Image credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/08/803946150/antibalas-fu-chronicles-is-a-martial-arts-inspired-testament-to-afrobeat?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music