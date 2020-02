Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 08 February 2020 13:03 Hits: 3

Reggae's biggest ambassador would have turned 75 this week, had he not died four decades ago from cancer. NPR's Scott Simon talks with Ziggy Marley about his father's legacy.

(Image credit: Dennis Lawrence/Courtesy of the artist)

