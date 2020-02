Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 06 February 2020 13:33 Hits: 1

Following an award-winning year as one half of The LYNNeS alongside fellow Canadian Lynn Miles, Lynne Hanson returns to her solo career path for her seventh album of variegated Americana. This album isn’t just words, it speaks from the heart and soul and it will touch yours.

The post Lynne Hanson: Just Words appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/02/lynne-hanson-just-words/