Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 07 February 2020 18:33 Hits: 2

Haha. Okay... So this is how Sam Hunt is making his music, "… more traditional in terms of the genre ... that’s definitely where the songs are leaning at this point," like he promised us he was doing last summer? By filching a piece of a sacred Webb Pierce classic and misappropriating it for a derivative drum-looped pop song?

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/sam-hunt-soils-himself-while-sampling-webb-pierce-track/