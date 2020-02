Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 07 February 2020 17:37 Hits: 1

The end of the workweek always brings with it a lot of music, but for whatever reason today is particularly jam-packed, with releases from Carly Rae Jepsen, Lil Nas X, David Bowie and many others.

(Image credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/07/803736390/busy-friday-bieber-carly-rae-jepsen-sam-hunt-lil-nas-x-meek-mill-and-more?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music