Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 07 February 2020 10:41 Hits: 0

John Moreland's 'LP5' is a terrific piece of work that is his most musically complex and lyrically personal album to date, it confirms his position as one of today’s great singer-songwriters.

The post John Moreland: LP5 appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/02/john-moreland-lp5/