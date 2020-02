Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 07 February 2020 14:29 Hits: 0

Good Times Older is Jack Sharp’s first solo album, following 13 years fronting psych-rock band Wolf People. It’s a nod to, but is not defined by, the 1960s revivalists like Martin Carthy and Nic Jones. Listen to lead single Lacemaker.

The post Jack Sharp’s first solo album – Good Times Older appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/02/jack-sharps-first-solo-album-good-times-older/