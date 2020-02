Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 07 February 2020 16:03 Hits: 1

Not even the Syrian Civil War could diminish a teenage Almellehan's hunger for education. As a refugee in a Jordanian camp, she rallied for children's access to education — and she's been battling for it ever since.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/syrian-activist-muzoon-almellehan-receives-german-peace-prize/a-52293627?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf