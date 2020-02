Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 06 February 2020

From the realm of news to get your country music pants going crazy, Travis Tritt just "Travis T guarantee'd!" that he will have a new album later this year. A new album from a beloved artist is exciting enough. But from Travis Tritt, it's exceptional, especially if it's a studio album. It's been since 2007 and Tritt’s album 'The Storm.'

