Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 06 February 2020

In yet another sign that reigning Saving Country Music Artist of the Year Tyler Childers is one of the hottest commodities in country music at the moment, he has officially sold out his four-night "Country Squire Residency" at the Country Music Mother Church, The Ryman Auditorium, starting with his show Thursday evening (2-6).

