Rolling Stones Unveil 2020 No Filter Tour Dates

Time-honored tradition will bring the Rolling Stones back on the road. Today the Stones announced that their “No Filter” tour will return to North America for a 15-city run in 2020. The tour gets under way on May 8th in San Diego and ends in Atlanta on July 9th. Full itinerary below. 

“It’s always a pleasure to return to North America and play for some of biggest and best crowds in the world!” said Mick Jagger in a statement. “We had the best time on the road last summer and we are ready to do it again!,” added Keith Richards.

Tickets for these dates will go on sale Friday, February 14 at 10am local time. A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will be available. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, February 12 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, February 13 at 10 p.m. local time.

The tour’s sponsor, Alliance for Lifetime Income, is a nonprofit education organization that educates Americans about the importance of having protected lifetime income.

The Rolling Stones’ No Filter Tour Dates

USA /Canada 2020

May 8, 2020                    San Diego, CA                SDCCU Stadium

May 12, 2020                  Vancouver, BC               BC Place

May 16, 2020                  Minneapolis, MN         U.S. Bank Stadium

May 20, 2020                  Nashville, TN                  Nissan Stadium

May 24, 2020                  Austin, TX                        Circuit of The Americas

May 29, 2020                  Dallas, TX                         Cotton Bowl Stadium

June 6, 2020                    Buffalo, NY                      New Era Field

June 10, 2020                 Detroit, MI                      Ford Field

June 14, 2020                 Louisville, KY                  Cardinal Stadium

June 19, 2020                 Cleveland, OH                FirstEnergy Stadium

June 23, 2020                 Pittsburgh, PA               Heinz Field

June 27, 2020                 St. Louis, MO                 The Dome at America’s Center

July 1, 2020                     Charlotte, NC                 Bank of America Stadium

July 5, 2020                     Tampa, FL                        Raymond James Stadium

July 9, 2020                     Atlanta, GA                     Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/rolling-stones-unveil-2020-no-filter-tour-dates/

