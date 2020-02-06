Rolling Stones Unveil 2020 No Filter Tour Dates

Category: Art/Music Hits: 0
Time-honored tradition will bring the Rolling Stones back on the road. Today the Stones announced that their “No Filter” tour will return to North America for a 15-city run in 2020. The tour gets under way on May 8th in San Diego and ends in Atlanta on July 9th. Full itinerary below.
“It’s always a pleasure to return to North America and play for some of biggest and best crowds in the world!” said Mick Jagger in a statement. “We had the best time on the road last summer and we are ready to do it again!,” added Keith Richards.
Tickets for these dates will go on sale Friday, February 14 at 10am local time. A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will be available. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, February 12 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, February 13 at 10 p.m. local time.
The tour’s sponsor, Alliance for Lifetime Income, is a nonprofit education organization that educates Americans about the importance of having protected lifetime income.
The Rolling Stones’ No Filter Tour Dates
USA /Canada 2020
May 8, 2020 San Diego, CA SDCCU Stadium
May 12, 2020 Vancouver, BC BC Place
May 16, 2020 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium
May 20, 2020 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium
May 24, 2020 Austin, TX Circuit of The Americas
May 29, 2020 Dallas, TX Cotton Bowl Stadium
June 6, 2020 Buffalo, NY New Era Field
June 10, 2020 Detroit, MI Ford Field
June 14, 2020 Louisville, KY Cardinal Stadium
June 19, 2020 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium
June 23, 2020 Pittsburgh, PA Heinz Field
June 27, 2020 St. Louis, MO The Dome at America’s Center
July 1, 2020 Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium
July 5, 2020 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium
July 9, 2020 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium
