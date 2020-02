Articles

The composer and electronic musician hit a wall while making his first solo album in five years. Finishing the record meant finding inspiration in everything from Brian Eno to a tree in his yard.

(Image credit: Frank Hamilton/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/06/803141508/inside-the-controlled-chaos-of-dan-deacons-mystic-familiar?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music