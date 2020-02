Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 06 February 2020

One of West Africa's best-known musicians, Ballaké Sissoko, says that his kora was dismantled by TSA agents while he was traveling from New York to Paris. The agency denies it was involved.

(Image credit: B. Peverelli/Courtesy of the artist)

