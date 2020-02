Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 07 February 2020 10:40 Hits: 3

The Cadillac Three are out with "Country Fuzz," their fourth release. The trio consisting of lead singer/guitarist Jaren Johnston, drummer Neil Mason and lap steel ace Kelby Ray put a hard edge to their country rock sound. The band produced 15 of the 16 songs with Dann Huff helming "Crackin' Cold Ones With The Boys." Travis Tritt and Chris Janson help out on "Hard Out Here For A Country Boy."...

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=10958