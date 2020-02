Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 15:00 Hits: 2

A mountainous landscape, a flowy jumpsuit, serene horses and a beautiful song: What more could you want?

(Image credit: Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/05/802770641/some-favorite-things-from-sharon-van-ettens-new-video?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music