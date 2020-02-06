The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Nelson, Hank Jr. headline new fest in Oklahoma

Category: Art/Music

Willie Nelson and Hank Williams Jr. top the line-up of the first Born & Raised Music Festival, a new outlaw, Texas and Red Dirt country music and camping experience in Pryor, Okla. The festival will be June 6-7 with a pre-festival party on June 5. Jamey Johnson, Whiskey Myers, Blackberry Smoke, Margo Price, Randy Rogers Band, Shooter Jennings and Parker McCollum are on the roster as well to play the festival....

