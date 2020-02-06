Hunt finally announces second release

Articles

Six years after the release of his massively successful debut CD, Sam Hunt will finally return with "Southside" on April 3 on MCA Nashville. The album includes his current hit "Kinfolks" and "Sinning With You." "Montevallo" had four number one singles including "Leave the Night On," "House Party," "Take Your Time," "Break Up In A Small Town" and "Make You Miss Me." Hunt followed up with "Body Like A Back Road," which remained number one for 34 consecutive weeks...

