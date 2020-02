Articles

Sam Burton is the latest signing to the Tompkins Square label. An exceptional talent hailing from Salt Lake City, now based in Los Angeles, he has just released his first single "I Can Go With You" from his forthcoming album, the video for which premieres on Folk Radio.

