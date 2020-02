Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 06 February 2020 08:42 Hits: 3

Half Moon Light finds The Lone Bellow returning full of ambition with what is, without a doubt, their best and most musically sophisticated work to date.

The post The Lone Bellow: Half Moon Light appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/02/the-lone-bellow-half-moon-light/