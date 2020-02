Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 16:34 Hits: 3

“It has been four years since we’ve released an album," says Maddie Marlow. "For us, this is a lot more than just an album release. This sophomore album will always be a reminder that no matter the setbacks and struggles, we will come out stronger and better. We are so proud of this 15-song story."

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/maddie-tae-finally-get-to-release-their-conceptualized-record/