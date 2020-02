Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 16:26 Hits: 2

The latest album by the rapper formerly known as Mos Def will be heard by very few people — a fact that represents everything fascinating and frustrating about his last decade.

(Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/05/802782146/the-paradox-of-yasiin-beys-negus-a-rap-album-trapped-in-an-art-museum?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music