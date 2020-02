Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 20:04 Hits: 6

The enigmatic Draco Rosa immediately returns after a Latin Grammy, Lido Pimeinta celebrates the beauty and resilience of Afro-Colombian communities and Orquesta Failde covers a Camila Cabello hit.

(Image credit: Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/altlatino/2020/02/05/803042800/alt-latino-playlist-meet-us-in-our-world?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music