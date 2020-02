Articles

Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020

Lucinda Williams announced today she would release "Good Souls Better Angels" (Highway 20/Thirty Tigers) on April 24. The disc reunites her with producer Ray Kennedy, who last worked with Williams on her 1998 landmark album "Car Wheels On A Gravel Road." Williams tackles human, social and political issues on the new release. "Because of all...

