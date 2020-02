Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 08:45 Hits: 3

Ingrid Andress will release her debut album, "Lady Like," on March 27 on Warner. The release includes her hit single "More Hearts Than Mine." The ballad, which was the only debut from a solo-female to crack the Country Airplay Top 20 in 2019. Andress has penned several songs for artists across multiple genres including Bebe Rexha, Charli XCX, FLETCHER and Dove Cameron....

