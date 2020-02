Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 04 February 2020 15:58 Hits: 0

Following his assured debut album, Wintres Woma in 2017, James Elkington has announced his new album, Ever-Roving Eye, out April 3rd. Watch the video for lead single “Nowhere Time”.

The post James Elkington Announces New Album “Ever-Roving Eye” (+ New Video) appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/02/james-elkington-announces-new-album-ever-roving-eye/