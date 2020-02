Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 04 February 2020 09:53 Hits: 1

Rammstein singer Till Lindemann is touring without his band. Instead, he and Swedish metal god Peter Tägtgren are showcasing their new Lindemann album 'F & M' throughout a seven-week Europe tour starting February 4.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/till-lindemann-on-tour-without-rammstein/a-51362509?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf