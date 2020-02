Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 03 February 2020 19:11 Hits: 2

It has been a long, slow, steady climb for mainstream country traditionalist Jon Pardi’s current single “Heartache Medication,” but it finally hit #1 this week on country radio according to MediaBase. Released to the country format all the way back on May 20th, 2019 as the title track to Pardi’s most recent record, it reached […]

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/jon-pardis-heartache-medication-marks-return-of-the-fiddle-to-1/