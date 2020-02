Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 03 February 2020 14:30 Hits: 1

With the first month of 2020 in the books, we're excited to share a fresh spectrum of sonidos alternativos from all over Latin and South America

(Image credit: Milan Cooper/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/world-cafe/2020/02/03/800897998/latin-roots-13-alternative-tracks-to-jumpstart-2020?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music