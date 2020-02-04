The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

ACM announces radio award nominees

Nominations are in for the ACM radio awards with Bobby Bones, Storme Warren and Crook & Chase among those nominated. The nominees are: Blair Garner & "Off Eric" Garner, The Blair Garner Show Bobby Bones, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie, Morgan and Ray, The Bobby Bones Show Lorianne Crook & Charlie Chase, Crook & Chase Countdown Buzz Brainard, The Music Row Happy Hour Storme Warren, Mary Carlisle Callahan and Thomas Massad, The Storme Warren Show Major Market Personality:...

