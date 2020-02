Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 03 February 2020 14:30 Hits: 0

Photos and review by Lou Montesano There was a lot of glitter in the house as Grace Potter took the stage at New York’s Beacon Theatre. Dressed in shimmering gold […]

Read more http://www.elmoremagazine.com/2020/02/reviews/shows/grace-potter-beacon-theatre