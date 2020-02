Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 03 February 2020 15:38 Hits: 1

Taken from their forthcoming career-spanning anthology 'In A Lifetime' which celebrates their 50-year career, Clannad have today, ahead of their farewell tour, released a new single 'A Celtic Dream', watch the accompanying music video.

The post Clannad release new single ‘A Celtic Dream’ appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/02/clannad-release-new-single-a-celtic-dream/