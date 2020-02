Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 03 February 2020 15:45 Hits: 1

Does the world's most often performed classical music composer need another festival? And can one come up with a novel approach? Yes and Yes are the answers of a chamber music marathon in Bonn.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/once-in-a-lifetime-the-bthvn-week/a-52242375?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf