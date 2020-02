Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 02 February 2020

X Alfonso comes from a storied musical family in Cuba and continues to make music with an impact. Alt.Latino's Felix Contreras shares a few singles off Alfonso's forthcoming album.

(Image credit: Alejandro Reyes/Courtesy of the Artist)

