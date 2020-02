Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 02 February 2020 12:57 Hits: 4

NPR's David Folkenflik speaks to Briana Younger, music editor and writer at the New Yorker, about song recommendations for those who might not be hip-hop fans, but might want to give the genre a shot.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/02/801995410/an-intro-to-hip-hop-for-the-uninitiated?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music