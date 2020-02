Articles

Reckless Kelly won't be releasing a new record in 2020, they'll be releasing two of them. American Girls and American Jackpot will both see the light of day via Thirty Tigers as a double album concept. “I’ve always wanted to write an America-themed record, but not in some super-political or ‘rah rah rah’ sort of way,” says Willy Braun.

