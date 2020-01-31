Celtic Connections Special Feature: Michael McGoldrick’s Fused (20th Anniversary)

Articles

20 years on, Michael McGoldrick and his band return to Celtic Connections to perform Fused, locked into the groove, they stayed there like they’d never been away from the Old Fruit Market in Glasgow. Plus Michael talks us through the album, track-by-track.

