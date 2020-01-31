The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Celtic Connections Special Feature: Michael McGoldrick’s Fused (20th Anniversary)

Category: Art/Music Hits: 1

20 years on, Michael McGoldrick and his band return to Celtic Connections to perform Fused, locked into the groove, they stayed there like they’d never been away from the Old Fruit Market in Glasgow. Plus Michael talks us through the album, track-by-track.

The post Celtic Connections Special Feature: Michael McGoldrick’s Fused (20th Anniversary) appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/01/celtic-connections-feature-michael-mcgoldrick-fused-20th-anniversary/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version