Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 01 February 2020 14:30 Hits: 3

Forget about the touristy district: See Vince Gill play in a great Western swing band every week for just $20, watch Margo Price crash a dive-bar stage, or eat meatloaf next to John Prine. A true music lover’s guide to Music City

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/nashville-downtown-best-music-clubs-hidden-hangouts-938229/