Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 01 February 2020 04:41 Hits: 6

Mile 0 Fest in Key West, Florida had been very lucky this week dodging intermittent showers, but took a direct hit right as Friday night headliner The Randy Rogers Band took the stage. The Randy Rogers performed in a deluge before they finally called the show, and patrons scattered in the heavy downpour.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/mile-0-fest-hit-with-major-storm-during-randy-rogers-band-set/