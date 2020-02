Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 31 January 2020 17:30 Hits: 2

The band's new record, Half Moon Light, features sing-along choruses, hand-clapping rhythms and melodies that somehow sound familiar even on a first listen.

(Image credit: Shervin Lainez/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/world-cafe/2020/01/31/801288504/the-lone-bellow-brings-light-into-a-world-that-can-seem-pretty-dark-sometimes?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music