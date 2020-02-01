Cyrus drops EP

Articles

Fresh off winning two Grammys on Sunday, Billy Ray Cyrus released his new three-song EP, "The Singin' Hills Sessions Vol. 1 Sunset," via BMG/BBR Music Group, today. The disc includes"I am...I Said," a Neil Diamond-penned and recorded classic. "Thank you Neil Diamond for penning this reflective and powerful song. 40 years ago, I attended your concert in Charleston, West Va. and was inspired to buy a left-handed guitar the next day. Now here we are in this moment," Cyrus said....

