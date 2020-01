Articles

If you want to know just how much pent up appeal there is for the music of Evan Felker and his band the Turnpike Troubadours, here's a pretty good sign. This week on the Americana Music Association's Radio Albums Chart, the recently-released The Next Waltz - Volume 2 compilation produced by Bruce Robison has landed at #1.

