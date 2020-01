Articles

It's very rare that you see separate production companies and promoters in music collaborating with each other in the event and festival space. But that was not the case when music cruise company Sixthman who operates multiple cruises in independent country and Americana realm collaborated with Mile 0 Fest in Key West to put on a party.

