Chris Stapleton Confirms Extensive 2020 All-American Road Show Dates

Country music star Chris Stapleton has announced that his “All American Road Show” is hitting the road again this summer and fall for an extensive tour of the U.S. The tour kicks off in Corpus Christi, Texas on March 11th.

Stapleton is joined by an all-star cast of supporting acts for various tour dates including Willie Nelson, Hank Williams Jr., Dwight Yoakam, Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell, Margo Price, The Marcus King Band, Elle King, and Yola.

This is a must see tour of the summer with that many acts supporting and will sell out quick. Tickets go on sale to the public February 7th.

Tour Schedule with supporting artists:

March 11—Corpus Christi, TX—American Bank Center#

March 12—Austin, TX—Frank Erwin Center#

March 14—Arlington, TX—Globe Life Field*

March 20—Biloxi, MS—Mississippi Coast Coliseum+

March 21—Birmingham, AL—Legacy Arena at the BJCC+

April 22—Toledo, OH—Huntington Center+

April 23—Columbus, OH—Schottenstein Center+

April 25—Lexington, KY—A Concert for Kentucky – Kroger Field†

June 4—Albuquerque, NM—Isleta Amphitheater‡

June 5—Phoenix, AZ—Ak-Chin Pavilion‡

June 6—San Bernardino, CA—Glen Helen Amphitheater‡

June 11—Bakersfield, CA—Mechanics Bank Arena°

June 12—Sacramento, CA—Toyota Amphitheatre°

June 13—Mountain View, CA—Shoreline Amphitheatre°

June 18—Boise, ID—Ford Idaho Center Arena°

June 19—Portland, OR—Sunlight Supply Amphitheater°

June 20—George, WA—The Gorge Amphitheatre°

June 25—Salt Lake City, UT—USANA Amphitheatre§

June 26—Denver, CO—Pepsi Center§

June 30—Milwaukee, WI—Summerfest at American Family Insurance Amphitheater^

July 16—Estero, FL—Hertz Arena##

July 17—Orlando, FL—Amway Center##

July 18—Atlanta, GA—Truist Park**

July 23—Darien Center, NY—Darien Lake Amphitheater##

July 24—Syracuse, NY—St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview##

July 25—Holmdel, NJ—PNC Bank Arts Center##

July 30—Scranton, PA—The Pavilion at Montage Mountain++

July 31—Philadelphia, PA—BB&T Pavilion++

August 1—Mansfield, MA—Xfinity Center++

August 6—Cuyahoga Falls, OH—Blossom Music Center++

August 7—Charlotte, NC—PNC Music Pavilion++

August 8—Raleigh, NC—Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek++

August 12—Gilford, NH—Bank NH Pavilion††

August 13—Gilford, NH—Bank NH Pavilion††

August 20—Sioux Falls, SD—Denny Sanford PREMIER Center††

August 29—Chicago, IL—Wrigley Field‡‡

October 1—Knoxville, TN—Thompson-Boling Arena+

October 2—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena+

October 8—State College, PA—Bryce Jordan Center+

October 9—Atlantic City, NJ—Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall+

October 10—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden+

October 15—Columbia, MO—Mizzou Arena+

October 16—Tulsa, OK—BOK Center+ (on-sale February 14)

October 17—Lincoln, NE—Pinnacle Bank Arena+ (on-sale February 14)

October 22—Lubbock, TX—United Supermarket Arena+

October 23—San Antonio, TX—AT&T Center+ (on-sale March 27)

“ALL-AMERICAN ROAD SHOW” SPECIAL GUESTS:

#Jamey Johnson and Yola

*Willie Nelson & Family, Jamey Johnson and Yola

+The Marcus King Band and Yola

†Willie Nelson & Family, Sheryl Crow and Yola

‡Dwight Yoakam and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

°Margo Price and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

Sheryl Crow and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

^Sheryl Crow

##Sheryl Crow and Kendell Marvel

**Hank Williams Jr., Sheryl Crow and Kendell Marvel

++Elle King and Kendell Marvel

††Elle King and Nikki Lane

‡‡The Highwomen, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

